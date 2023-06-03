Todd Coconato Radio Show I We Shall Not Lack

To go to our website please visit: www.PastorTodd.org

To help us support this ministry, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give

He said, the Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want that. Psalm 23:1. Now, the word want in this case is referring, do you have a need or to lack? And the psalm is confident. Assurance is that when the Lord, as his shepherd says something, he's going to do it. If he tells you you're not going to lack, you're not going to lack.