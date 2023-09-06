BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chinese Crack Down on Home Churches
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
49 views • 09/06/2023

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/chinese-crack-down-home-churches

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Dave, when we were in Hong Kong last year, I heard, before going there that there were more Christians in mainland China than there may be in the rest of the world.Now, I thought that seemed to be pushing it a little bit, but after our experience just in Hong Kong with the people that we met, with the young people that we had the opportunity to speak to, I can believe it.Dave, as you remember, these young people, I think are going to be missionaries going into mainland China.And I don’t have any doubt that God had his hand upon them, seemed to be an anointing there.But also, we know from the history of the church that, correct me here, but isn’t persecution the life blood of the church, or isn’t there a phrase to that.


