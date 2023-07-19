ICYMI...Mike Adams: TEN things that will happen when the USA launches a GROUND WAR against Russia (Extracted from Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have 10 things that are going to happen because it's very clear that Joe Biden and the State Department and these other lunatics, they are desperately trying to cause to kind of kick off World War Three with Russia. They're going to do everything they can. You know, false flag, anything. Throw troops over there. Maybe a nuclear bomb? Who knows what? [Video PDF Transcript Link Below]
Point #1. The US is ill prepared for War
Point #2. People are going to panic buy survival supplies
Point #3. Government will use war as the next crisis to demand that you give up your liberty
Point #4. The 2024 election will be indefinitely postponed
Point #5. They will print money
Point #6. Aggressive censorship of anyone who criticizes the war or criticizes the Biden administration
Point #7. All opposing media voices will be outlawed and de platformed
Point #8. The supply chain will collapse
Point #9. Food rationing will begin
Point #10. Banks are going to freeze assets or limit withdrawals
VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:
Read PDF 👉🔗 https://mega.nz/file/idYGgbxR#xH-CyW-P1Ly9xT0klKydwM8hp269xycO8is9yNWLPWA
Video Source: Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2023
https://www.brighteon.com/412c1656-058c-41a7-8467-554359dd1802