THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 21 COVID-19: KILLER NOSE SWABS & ABUSED PCR-TESTS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oYHj4mihITLd/



[mirrored]





🇳🇱 All credit to “FallCabal” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/oMoe

Bitchute-Channel: http://bitly.ws/ani8





In this episode we show you the great dangers of the Nose Swab that transmit carcinogenic ethylene oxide, nano-particles called Morgellons, and DARPA Hydrogel containing nano-bots called Theragrippers that – in all probability – contain the ‘vaccine’. The fibre nose swabs cause havoc inside your head, where they may damage facial and olfactory nerves. When they pass through your blood-brain barrier, the door is open for viruses and bacteria to attack your brains. Were you told about these risks before you complied to these nose swabs? Were you told they may cause eye-bleeds and even brain-bleeds? And what about the PCR test? A marvellous invention, totally abused to pump up the Covid-19 numbers and to further surround this ‘Pandemic’ with lies, fraud, scandals, and deceit.





By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada





