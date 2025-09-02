Expansion of Euthanasia to the Mentally Vulnerable? with Nicole Scheidl & Amanda Achtman

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





Canada is once again at a moral crossroads. By 2027, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) is set to expand to include mental illness as a sole criterion. What does this mean for our nation, our medical system, and our most vulnerable loved ones? Join us with guests Nicole Scheidl (Canadian Physicians for Life) and Amanda Achtman (Dying to Meet You Project) for this important conversation.





🔷 Why psychiatrists and medical professionals across Canada are strongly opposing MAID for mental illness.





🔷 The shocking rise in euthanasia cases—over 15,000 in 2023, including hundreds where death was not foreseeable.





🔷 How this expansion could undermine suicide prevention efforts.





🔷 The cultural and generational impact—from families to young Canadians.





🔷 The hope-filled alternative: recovery, care, community, and the Right to Recover Act (Bill C-218).





