Injured Russian Soldier who Crawled 10 Days Back to His Troops - Through Snow without Food & Water - Tells His Story
A heavily injured Russian soldier made a dramatic escape to reach the positions of Russian troops, with 10-day journey crawling through snow – without food or water, and even meeting a Ukrainian soldier along the way. The fighter told us his story.

Would like to hear more of his story...

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

