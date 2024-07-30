Sen. Mike Lee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Bidan]’s Decline & Obama’s Shadowy Power Grab
* Everyone in Washington knew Joe was senile.
* At times, he couldn’t operate a cell phone.
* Senator Mike Lee was there.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 July 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-mike-lee
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1818330870551572920