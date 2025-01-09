CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—We Need High Standards in Medicine!

January 9, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn, a Nova-Scotia-based family and Emergency Room physician who has been a guest on our show before. Dr. Milburn recently wrote an article in the Epoch Times, warning about the growing trend of awarding placements in medical schools based on race or other minority status rather than on competence and academic scores. He and his wife, Dr. Julie Curwin also published a more detailed article on this topic, “Race to the Bottom” on their Pairodocs Substack.

To read Dr. Milburn’s and Dr. Curwin’s informative articles in full, visit: https://pairodocs.substack.com

Visit their Free Speech in Medicine website at: https://www.freespeechinmedicine.com

Contact Dr. Milburn directly at: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/