Prepper News 29th January 2024

In the face of current events that may escalate beyond our control, preparedness serves as a powerful tool for resilience. Preparedness allows us to anticipate challenges, reducing the impact of unforeseen events on our lives and communities. It helps foster a sense of community resilience, encouraging individuals to support and assist each other during challenging times. Prepping helps empower individuals to take proactive measures, transforming moments of uncertainty into opportunities for growth and adaptability." Being prepared not only helps navigate through unexpected situations but also instills a sense of confidence and capability in facing the future.





00:00 - 01:47 - Intro

01:48 - 02:45 - 1-What and Where? - https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/jordan-what-is-tower-22-where-three-us-troops-were-killed-101706498223997.html

02:46 - 03:33 - 2-IRI Claims Responsibility - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/1/29/israels-war-on-gaza-live-us-vows-to-respond-to-killing-of-troops

03:34 - 04:16 - 3-Jordan in the Spotlight - https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-784133

04:17 - 05:19 - 4-Biden given Nuclear Warning - https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/biden-given-chilling-nuclear-warning-31988387

05:20 - 06:49 - 5-Will US Retaliate? - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-series/fastthinking/will-the-us-retaliate-against-iran-after-a-deadly-drone-attack/

06:50 - 07:59 - 6-Are we close to WW3? - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13018111/ww3-drone-stike-death-soldiers-jordan-trump-warning-biden-response-putin.html

08:00 - 09:15 - 7-Heavy Price to Pay - https://www.khaama.com/iran-must-pay-heavy-price-for-killing-us-soldiers-khalilzad/

09:16 - 10:06 - 8-Covert Operations? - https://tass.com/world/1738519

10:07 - 10:59 - 9-Iran Denies Involvement - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/1/29/chk_irandeniesinvolvement-in-drone-attack-that-killed-3-us-troops-in-jordan

Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper

