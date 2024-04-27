© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On 9/11 America was "Attacked". But America wasn't attacked by outside forces. Fire from jet fuel isn't strong enough to melt steel. In the video, one tower is a known demolition, and the other is one of the World Trade Center Towers falling from "damage" from the "Attacks". Watch and make up your own mind.