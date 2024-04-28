World No.1 Biohacking Expert Gary Brecka: I Tested 100,000 People's DNA.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World No.1 Biohacking Expert: I Tested 100,000 People's DNA. This Diet Will Kill You - Gary Brecka. Gary Brecka is the co-founder of 10X Health System and is one of the world’s leading experts in human biology and biohacking. He has worked with CEOs, models, to athletes from the UFC, NFL, and professional boxers. Gary is also the host of the ‘Ultimate Human’ podcast.