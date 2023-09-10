Traitor Michelle Grisham is trying to Convert your Inalienable Human Rights into a Crime

In violation of her Oath to "Protect and Defend the Constitution" and of 18 U.S.C. § 241 & 18 U.S.C. § 242 under Federal Law.



Just the act of FAILING TO ARREST HER is Treason for Police, Sheriffs, and Law Enforcement!

She needs to be in jail and on trial for Treason!

No excuses, just follow the LAW!

ANY "Public Officials" failing to do so are equally guilty of Treason.

This is NOT something we allow to go unchecked!

This is an act of direct TREASON under Federal Law!

And "We the People" better see her arrested or LEO's in this country may have some issues heading their way! And political Parasites too!

This is a remake of Brian's video on High Impact Flix / Here's the Deal

original video: Criminals Coming to DISARMED Albuquerque

https://www.facebook.com/HighImpactFlix/videos/1795654147557586

HighImpactFlix on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/highimpactflix/

Nobody is coming to save you!

If we want to survive the attack against all of humanity by these Evil forces,

We are going to have to SAVE OURSELVES!

The first step is to put an honorable Sheriff, with brass balls, into office in our own county! The Sheriff has more authority than ANY OFFICIAL, including state & local Police, POTUS, and all Federal Agents, in HIS county!

He is also authorized by the Constitution to deputize his citizens if needed to aid him in keeping the peace and upholding the law.

We MUST take control over our LOCAL community, and have the will, as well as the ability to arrest corrupt Federal Agents attacking Americans with politically motivated false arrests and investigations. The FBI has become the KJB... and it's time to shut them down in our towns

