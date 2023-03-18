X22 REPORT Ep. 3023a - Banks Imploding, The [CB] Prepares Their New System, Countermeasures In Place, Think House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3023a - March 17, 2023
Banks Imploding, The [CB] Prepares Their New System, Countermeasures In Place, Think House
The people are fighting back against the dictators, the dictators are pushing the GND and Great Reset but the people are rising up. The banking system collapse was put into place to create an event to push the agenda into the [CBDC], without the event they will not be able to force congress into taking the next steps. The House was the target.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
- Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
-> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!