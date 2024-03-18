ARE YOU STILL ON THE FENCE ABOUT TULSI GABBARD? I MET HER AND LISTENED TO HER SPEAK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meeting and hearing someone speak is very important if you really want to find trust in their words and find if you share the same beliefs. As someone who is on the list for Trump VP AND could then end up as President she was an important figure to meet. I found her to be Genuine, And her new book encouraging people to leave the Democrat Party is not to be ignored, she is fighting the good fight!