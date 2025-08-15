🚨Russia’s delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev, and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, heads out for the summit

The upcoming summit will see Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff representing the US in a high-stakes '3 on 3' format with Russia, the White House announced.

🚨RUSSIA-US TALKS IN ALASKA TO BE '3 ON 3'

🚨Russia’s delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev, and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, heads out for the summit.

