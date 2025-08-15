© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Russia’s delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev, and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, heads out for the summit.
🚨RUSSIA-US TALKS IN ALASKA TO BE '3 ON 3'
The upcoming summit will see Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff representing the US in a high-stakes '3 on 3' format with Russia, the White House announced.