© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2aok0697b7
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The fact that citizens of the New Federal State of China rise to the international stage at rocket-speed with impeccable image and high caliber have amazed the world. More importantly, we don’t ask for any money from others!
#CPAC #NFSC #fakeProDemocracyActivists #CCPoverseasPropaganda
3/5/2023 文贵直播：新中国联邦人以最好形象、最佳素质、火箭般地登上国际舞台让世界感到震惊，更重要的是，我们不要别人一分钱！
#CPAC #新中国联邦 #假民运分子 #中共海外大外宣