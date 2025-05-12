Church of Holy Sepulchre: Complete History - Golgotha, Calvary, Crucifixion, Jesus, Tomb, Cross, Tour

HolyLandSite





Take a journey through time and see the complete history of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre from Christ's crucifixion to the present. See why it is indeed the true and authentic place where Jesus died, was buried, and rose again to pay for the sins of the world. Learn about the construction of the church and the destructions and renovations that have been done to it throughout the ages.





Key People, Places, and Periods

Early Christians worshiped at the site of Golgotha and Calvary

Bar Kokhba Revolt

Roman Emperor Hadrian

Roman Emperor Constantine

Queen Helena

Upper Room Church

Temple Mount

Aelia Capitolina

Cardo Maximus

Basilica of Santa Pudenziana Rome

Jerusalem

Gennath Gate

Via Doloroso





Location

1. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is located about 450 yards (415 m.) west of the Temple Mount.

2. It was located outside the city walls during the time of Christ.

3. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is the believed place where Christ was crucified, buried, and rose from the dead.

4. It is the ending place to the Via Dolorosa path, and the last 5 stations are located at it.

5. It is visited by over a million people every year.





Places of Interest

1. The Chapel of the Franks (Station 10 of the Via Dolorosa) is located at the right of the entrance to the church.

2. A stairway on the right, just inside the entrance leads to Calvary (or Golgotha), the place where Jesus was crucified.

3. Chapel of the Nailing of the Cross (Station 11). It features a 12th-century mosaic of Jesus being nailed to the cross.

4. The Greek Orthodox Calvary contains the believed Rock of Calvary around which the church was built. The rock can be seen under a glass cover on either side of the main altar. Beneath the altar is a hole that permits people to touch the rock.

5. The Crucifixion Altar marks the place where Christ was crucified (Station 12). A silver disk with a central hole that lies underneath the altar marks the place where the Cross stood.

6. The Stone of Unction (Station 13), located just after entering the church, commemorates the preparation of Jesus' body for burial. Behind the Stone is a mosaic depicting Christ's anointing for burial.

7. Underneath the large dome of the church is the Tomb of Christ itself (Station 14). It is housed in a large shrine and is referred to as the Edicule. It is supported by scaffolding on the outside to protect it from possible earthquakes.

8. The Chapel of Adam enshrines a cracked slab of rock behind glass which is believed to have been caused by the earthquake after Christ died on the Cross.

9. The Catholicon (Greek Orthodox cathedral) area was the main part of the Crusader church.

10. Armenian Shrine and Chapel of the 3 Marys, also known as the Mourning place. It marks the place where they watched the crucifixion of Christ. John 19:25: Standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother and his mother's sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene.

11. The heart of the Holy Sepulchre is a large round hall, otherwise known as the Rotunda. In the center of the Rotunda is the tomb of Jesus.

12. In 2016 an archaeological team was given permission to lift the marble slate covering the tomb and found under it an older marble slab with a carved cross on it and underneath it the original limestone burial bed.

13. The Coptic Chapel is located behind the tomb of Jesus.

14. The Jacobite (Syrian) Chapel is located in the original 4th century Constantine church walls. Within this chapel are burial tombs, one of which is believed to be that of Joseph of Arimathea.

15. Chapel of Mary Magdalene. Dedicated to the encounter Christ had with Mary after His resurrection.

16. Franciscan Church of the Aspiration of Mary. Dedicated to the meeting between Christ and His mother, Mary, at Christ’s crucifixion.

17. Arches of the Virgin Mary

18. Greek Orthodox Chapel of the Prison of Jesus

19. St Longinus Chapel. Longinus was the believed Roman Centurion who commanded the soldiers that stood watch at Golgotha. He was an eyewitness of the final moments of Jesus and proclaimed the Jesus was truly the Son of God.

20. Chapel of St. James

21. Chapel of John the Baptist

22. Division of the Holy Robes. The place commemorating the dividing of Christ’s clothing.

23. Derision chapel. This place commemorates how the mob derided Jesus by mocking and laughing at him while He hung on the Cross.

24. Armenian Chapel of St. Helena. Within this area is the Chapel of the Invention (discovery) of the Cross of Jesus.

25. Rock of Golgotha enclosed in glass.





