Questions raised over Joe Biden's scarce media appearances

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has raised questions over US President Joe Biden's scarce media appearances. “There are fewer and fewer opportunities to get in front of President Biden,” Mr Doocy told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “The first year that he was there we had a lot of opportunities, the second year a lot of opportunities, the third year fewer, and this fourth year so far barely any. “So we hope that changes, there’s a lot that we want to know about his opinion. “But it's getting tough, we don’t really know why, we have a lot of guesses but we don’t really know why that is.”







