Why the DOJ leaked those secret Trump Tapes? 2nd IRS Whistleblower on Hunter

DC_Draino: If you want to know why the DOJ leaked those secret Trump tapes, here’s why:
A 2nd IRS Whistleblower has came out to claim the special prosecutor was stopped from prosecuting Hunter Biden
Time to impeach AG Garland for protecting the Biden crime family
@DC_Draino
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1673768846757339146?s=20