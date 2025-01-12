Grow your company with Mergers & Acquisitions - Organic growth can only go so far.

TECACQ M&A is a leading merchant investment firm specializing in mergers & acquisition, corporate equity, forensic consulting, ESOP’s and valuation of middle market privately held companies throughout the U.S.

The TECACQ M&A team has more than 100 years of combined experience for business sales ranging from $20 million to $90 million in sales.

Our team of experienced professionals understand today’s business selling-exit or buying-acquiring process. They are respected for their broad market knowledge and ability to “make the deal work”. Both Clients and colleagues alike refer to our reputation for integrity and friendliness.

Our firm has gained access to literally thousands of qualified buyers and sellers both domestically & internationally. TECACQ M&A has progressed by adopting the simple philosophy of professionalism and service. We serve most industries from Energy (Oil & Gas Leases, O&G Service), Service (Retail, Franchise, Restaurant, Automotive), Manufacturing (Electronics, Aviation, Drone, Industrial, Consumer), Distribution (Food, Hardware, Medical, Logistics), Technology (Hardware, AI, Software, IT, VR, 3D), Security (Products, Service, Surveillance, Police | Military), and Health Care (Pharmacy, Urgent Care, Dental, Bio-Med, Pharmaceutical).

Our Managing Directors are located in Chicago, Texas, New York, and Co-partners & alliances in Europe with London, Asia with Taiwan, & mainland China.

If you are considering buying-acquiring and/or selling-exit your business please contact us at (888) 639-6776 or [email protected] for a complimentary confidential E-Valuation.