NIGHT SHADOWS 03082023 -- We war and fight because we want something we don't have

As the leaders of the world voice their anger at each other, the writings of James comes to mind about how you war and fight because you want something you don't have, and even when you ask God for it, you ask amiss, and so it goes today as the nations of the world are getting more and more restless, unable to comprehend the last days are now upon them. Signs are everywhere in the cosmos, the Sun, moon and stars, on Earth with prophecy being fulfilled to the letter and yet it appears most are not aware of the times or the signs and so it goes in this evil Matrix. Have you entered the STRAIT GATE? Have you walked the NARROW WAY? Have you found Jesus and does He know you? It's your only way out from this mad, mad, mad, mad world...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view