POST HUMAN: How Tech Is Breaking the Rules of Biology | Posthuman with Emily Chang - Bloomberg Origionals December 2. 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88DPXE1thw4

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1848095052171493724?t=Fpz2g_C56FFBZ8n2YTkFoA&s=19





The EU has been pumping millions of €uro tax payer money into INTRA-BODY NANO COMMUNICATION

#IoBNT #IoNT #BioCyberInterfaces #eHealth #SyntheticBioengineering





EU Horizon 2020 #GLADIATOR #MINERVA





#IoE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

European 🇪🇺 Union

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork





"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting

￼

.

Next-generation theranostics of brain pathologies with autonomous externally controllable nanonetworks: a trans-disciplinary approach with bio-nanodevice interfaces

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/828837

￼

.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Scalable+Localization-enabled+In-body+Terahertz+Nanonetwork&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards BIO-inspired Nanonetworks and ICT-inspired Neuro-treatment

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/616922/results





Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection 6G Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024

https://rumble.com/v63s6zd-369151321.html

.

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks+&sca_esv=4a9e581ba0958f54&sxsrf=ADLYWIIfnmvoXLIfY5dme9gATWA3MY5D6g%3A1733254007418&ei=d1tPZ66ZGYL9ptQPmIeQsAg&oq=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIlFJbnRlcmNvbm5lY3RpbmcgTW9sZWN1bGFyIGFuZCBUZXJhaGVydHogQ29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbnMgZm9yIEZ1dHVyZSA2Ry83RyBOZXR3b3JrcyBI5xhQ_xBY_xBwAngAkAEAmAFzoAFzqgEDMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEB-AECmAICoAIfqAIPwgIHECMYJxjqAsICBxAuGCcY6gKYAxKSBwEyoAct&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

6GWORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19

.

EU Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm [Blockchain, nano,IoBnT

25-07-2022 "Supported by the arrival of 5G and, soon 6G, digital technologies are evolving towards an artificial intelligence-driven internet of robotic and bionano things. The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with other technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) gives rise to acronyms such as 'AIoT', 'IoRT' (IoT and robotics) and 'IoBNT' (IoT and bionano technology). Blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality add even more technological options to the mix. Smart bodies, smart homes, smart industries, smart cities and smart governments lie ahead" https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543