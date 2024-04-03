BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In the eastern Turkish province of Van - Growing Mass of Protesters have Erupted following the local Elections held over the weekend
n the eastern Turkish province of Van, mass protests have erupted following the local elections held over the weekend.


The candidate from the pro-Kurdish party DEM, Abdullah Zeydan, won in the region, but authorities stated that he does not have the legal rights to assume office because there were violations during the vote count. They want to hand the victory to a representative of the ruling party.

Currently, there is a ban on mass gatherings in the province, but Zeydan's supporters are undeterred. The police are dispersing the rally using water cannons.

