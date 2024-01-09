Create New Account
Humanitarian crisis worsens as UN warns Gaza 'uninhabitable' • FRANCE 24 English (mirrored)
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel FRANCE 24 English

https://youtu.be/JqGzUZCfGHY?si=QlujTwG9N5JJ1GeT

8 Jan 2024 #Gaza #Israel #War

Gaza has been rendered "uninhabitable" by three months of war, the UN's humanitarian chief has warned, as Israeli bombs continued to pound the besieged Palestinian enclave over the weekend.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

