Humanitarian crisis worsens as UN warns Gaza 'uninhabitable' • FRANCE 24 English (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel FRANCE 24 English at:-

https://youtu.be/JqGzUZCfGHY?si=QlujTwG9N5JJ1GeT

8 Jan 2024 #Gaza #Israel #War

Gaza has been rendered "uninhabitable" by three months of war, the UN's humanitarian chief has warned, as Israeli bombs continued to pound the besieged Palestinian enclave over the weekend.

#Gaza #Israel #War

🔔 Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YTen

🔴 LIVE - Watch FRANCE 24 English 24/7 here: https://f24.my/YTliveEN

🌍 Read the latest International News and Top Stories: https://www.france24.com/en/

Like us on Facebook: https://f24.my/FBen

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://f24.my/Xen

Browse the news in pictures on Instagram: https://f24.my/IGen

Discover our TikTok videos: https://f24.my/TKen

Get the latest top stories on Telegram: https://f24.my/TGen



