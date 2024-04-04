That dog is in a poor, old, mentally broken state, but the boy doesn't want to give up

Pitiful Animal





Nico was found alone on a busy road that morning.

His small exhausted body was covered with ticks and one of his eyes was pierced by something.

The boy was in a miserable state

Nico's spirit was broken but he didn't want to give up

After much fear, it seemed Nico had decided to trust me one more time.

His lifeless eyes were shining

He was even wagging his tiny tail.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOYQXg30Jso