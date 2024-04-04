BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
That dog is in a poor, old, mentally broken state, but the boy doesn't want to give up
15 views • 04/04/2024

Pitiful Animal


April 2, 2024


Nico was found alone on a busy road that morning.

His small exhausted body was covered with ticks and one of his eyes was pierced by something.

The boy was in a miserable state

Nico's spirit was broken but he didn't want to give up

After much fear, it seemed Nico had decided to trust me one more time.

His lifeless eyes were shining

He was even wagging his tiny tail.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOYQXg30Jso

