That dog is in a poor, old, mentally broken state, but the boy doesn't want to give up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
April 2, 2024
Nico was found alone on a busy road that morning.
His small exhausted body was covered with ticks and one of his eyes was pierced by something.
The boy was in a miserable state
Nico's spirit was broken but he didn't want to give up
After much fear, it seemed Nico had decided to trust me one more time.
His lifeless eyes were shining
He was even wagging his tiny tail.
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOYQXg30Jso