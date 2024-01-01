Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching towards Times Square where the New Years celebration is set to begin. This should be fun.





According to @probablyreadit, the protesters are marching on 6th Avenue towards Times Square.





New York City will reportedly be using robots, drones and bomb sniffing dogs to defend against potential pro-Palestinian threats during the New Years celebration.





Mayor Adams says he is "sure" there will be attempts to disrupt the event because "everyone looks for events like this if they want to do bad things."





