Arming Teachers - Trudeau Control

‘I have become traumatized.’ Jewish students describe campus antisemitism





Jewish students at major universities told lawmakers on Thursday they feel unsafe on campus amid a surge in antisemitism.





At a roundtable hosted by the House Education and Workforce Committee, students from Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other schools described hearing violent chants on campus and complained administrators are not doing enough to fight antisemitism.





https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/29/business/antisemitism-college-harvard-upenn/index.html





Tennessee legislators pass bill that would let teachers carry guns in schools





Lawmakers in Tennessee passed a measure Tuesday that would allow school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds, sending the bill to the governor a year after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at a Nashville school.





The Tennessee House cleared the legislation in a 68-28 vote. Four Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure. The state Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP, passed the measure earlier this month.





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/tennessee-passes-bill-let-teachers-carry-guns-schools-rcna149068









Here’s What Happened When Israel Armed Teachers





And the results? Spectacular. When terrorists attacked a school in Maalot in 1974, instead of declaring every school a gun-free zone, Israel passed a law mandating armed security in schools, provided weapons training to teachers, and, even today, runs frequent active shooter drills. There have been only two school shootings since then, and both have ended with teachers killing the terrorists.





https://thepoliticalinsider.com/israel-armed-teachers/









Canada to require plastic makers to report on production, waste





Canada is creating a national registry to track plastic production and pollution, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Monday, with Ottawa set to host another round of negotiations toward a global treaty to end plastic waste.





The talks, kicking off on Tuesday, seek to find international agreement on how to tackle the world’s plastics habit, in a similar vein to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.









https://globalnews.ca/news/10444020/plastics-registry-canada/









Trudeau's undermining of democratic traditions advances a socialist agenda





I would not lump Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with strongmen like Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Viktor Orban of Hungary or Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. They exploited the urgent need for government assistance caused by the pandemic to entrench executive power at the expense of personal freedom.





https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/oliver-trudeaus-undermining-of-democratic-traditions-advances-a-socialist-agenda









Seven ways to kill the Canadian dream (courtesy of the Trudeau Liberals)





Readers give the federal budget a thumb's down, condemn the antisemitic hatred in our streets, and urge that Canadian war heroes be properly recognized





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/letters-seven-ways-to-kill-the-canadian-dream-courtesy-of-the-trudeau-liberals









Judge rebukes Trudeau for ‘not justified’ use of Emergencies Act to break convoy





Canadian court rules government was ‘unreasonable’ when it used sweeping powers to block truckers protesting against Covid rules





https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/jan/23/canada-trudeau-emergencies-act-trucker-protest-covid