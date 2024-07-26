FIRES IN HAWAI'I EVERYWHERE❗

Attention Hawai'ian friends and Ohana! There have been over a dozen fires in Hawai'i this week alone, with at least 3 on Kauai, and 11 on Maui in just 24 hours!!





https://youtu.be/o7XSq-9nf8Y





On Monday, July 22nd, 2024 at 9:16am MFD personnel were dispatched to the report of a brush fire in the vicinity of Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway. Crews arrived to find multiple areas of brush burning from as many as six initial ignition locations. Crews extended lines and water tankers were used to contain the fires. As a result of the fires, approximately 45 homes along Piihana Road were evacuated, with precautionary evacuation messages sent to residents of Happy Valley and Wailuku Heights. Forward progress of the fires was stopped by 11:36am, and the fires were fully contained by 2:45pm. Crews remain on the scene to continue mopping up the area. All evacuations were lifted just after 1:00pm. Arson is suspected to be the cause of this fire complex.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=900170482153684&set=a.235083025329103





There was also a report of a brush fire off of Kahekili Highway by Maka’ala Drive in the area of a dirt road that leads into the macnut fields. MPD/MFD are responding.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808998421375491&set=a.503671651908171





As it turns out, the Maui Island Plan also includes plans for a "Project District" in the exact same area that the fire started, near Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway!

https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10793/CP--Wailuku-and-Kahului?bidId=

https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10788/CP-PaiaHaikuCP?bidId=





Another brush fire was reported in the field behind Walmart off Maui Veteran’s Highway. Engine 10 and Rescue 10 responding.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808827404725926&set=a.503671651908171





Flames seen off Hana Hwy. near Stable Rd. Engine 10 and Tanker 10 responding.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808778258064174&set=a.503671651908171

Hana also has a "Community Plan":

https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10778/CP_Hana1994?bidId=





OLOWALU: Brush fire reported on the mauka side of Honoapi’ilani Hwy. at Ehehene St. Engine 3 and Tanker 3 responding.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808772811398052&set=a.503671651908171

West Maui Community Plans:

https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/131023/West-Maui-Community-Plan-Overview-effective-01312022?bidId=





Maui Crater road fire: The fire remains at 80% containment with 574 acres burned. No injuries or damages have been reported.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808594528082547&set=a.503671651908171





WAIKAPŪ: Report of a brush fire off Waiko Rd. in the field between Waiko and Honoapiilani Hwy. Engine 1 and Mini 1 responding.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808569374751729&set=a.503671651908171





HAIKU: Flames seen in the gulch near St. Rita’s

Church on Haiku Rd. Engine 2 and Tanker 10

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808565631418770&set=a.503671651908171





Make sure to follow Maui 24/7 on Facebook for ASAP updates on fires, often BEFORE County of Maui or Maui Fire Department, if they post at all.

https://www.facebook.com/maui247





Maui Island General Plans:

https://www.mauicounty.gov/1523/Community-Plan-Maps





Hanapepe fire on Kauai, along with the plans for Kauai:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMv7WqcuDZbA4qTetHRBD8w/community?lb=Ugkxe53w2NrADM7DwntOe4LXWismyDkdObJL





This is just another of many fires that have occurred in zones that were scheduled for redevelopment according to “Smart” or “Sustainable” growth principles that were introduced by the U.N.’s “Sustainable Development Goals for 2030” (SDG 2030) and adopted by cities and counties world-wide, especially across the State of Hawai’i. The fact is that every Hawai’ian island has been included in the “State of Hawai’i Strategic Plan for Transit-Oriented Development”, which aims to redevelop each of the islands and their cities into Smart islands and Smart cities, just like they are trying to do with Lahaina on Maui. These plans also exist for virtually every other city and county in the U.S. as well as every N.A.T.O. country in the United Nations.





If you’re interested in finding smart city plans near you, start with their Strategic Plans for “Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Corridors,” “Long Range Transit Plans,” “Community Corridors,” “Commercial Corridors,” “Smart Grids,” “Wildland Urban Interfaces (WUIs),” “Ecobarrios,” “Smart Tourism Destinations,” “15-minute cities,” "2030 General Plans", and anything labeled “Smart,” “sustainable,” “carbon neutral,” or “zero carbon.”





Mahalo





