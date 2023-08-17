Germany To Ban Anti-Immigration Party? AFD Labeled 'Far Right' As Party Surges To 21% In Polls

Stew Peters Show





August 16, 2023





Germany is reverting back to its old ways of banning political opponents.

Marine Corp veteran and author Lucas Gage is here to talk about how nations across the world are banning political opposition.

Donald Trump has now been indicted a fourth time.

The Deep State is trying to put him in jail so he cannot campaign in 2024.

Globalists have done the same thing in Brazil.

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro has been banned from ever running for office again.

France’s Marie Le Pen has been politically persecuted and charged in France because she is not an insider.

The phony President Zelenskyy from Ukraine also banned opposition parties and their T.V. station right before the Russians invaded.

Now, the liberal German government is considering banning the AFD party because of their surge in popularity.

The AFD party is for the rule of law and against migrants who are violent and are terrorizing ethnic Germans.

The globalists are no longer hiding their ill will towards humanity.

They must be stopped with the truth.

Follow Lucas on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Lucas_Gage_

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38a05y-germany-to-ban-anti-immigration-party-afd-labeled-far-right-as-party-surges.html