Miso Tahini Dressing
Ingredients:
1/4 cup tahini
1.5 tablespoon HRS Freeze-Dried Miso Powder
1/2 lemon (juiced)
1/4 cup Groovy Bee® Organic MCT Oil
1 Tbsp HRS Premium Manuka Honey
Instructions:
1. Combine and whisk together all ingredients.
2. Enjoy on salads, asian-inspired dishes, bowl meals and beyond!