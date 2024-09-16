Nick Fuentes: Groyper Wаr II - We are calling for two policies for us to commit to voting for Trump in this election

Groyper Wаr II - We are calling for two policies for us to commit to voting for Trump in this election:





• 10-year immigration moratorium

• Steadfast commitment to keep the US out of a wаr with Iran and a regional wаr in the Middle East.





- Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes)





https://x.com/scksgrypr/status/1823560241184956702





