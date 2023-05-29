© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Un assassin pour soit disant s'occuper de nos vie ? c'est drôle non ?一个杀人犯来照顾我们的生活，这不是很有趣吗？
A murderer to supposedly look after our lives? isn't that funny?
Ein Mörder, der sich angeblich um unser Leben kümmert? Ist das nicht komisch?
Убийца, который якобы заботится о наших жизнях? Разве это не смешно?
Rappel - Qui est Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ? 🤔🤨😬 29 mai 2023
https://odysee.com/@christophevoisin.a:e/tedrosoms:e
https://lesobservateurs.ch/2020/04/25/bill-gates-a-installe-un-terroriste-genocidaire-a-la-tete-de-loms/