Virus, lipid nano particles in vaccines, biowepon.

"A lipid nanoparticle is a virus. It's a retrovirus and a Coronavirus.

The lipid forms the envelope that you package the mRNA in, and then you ship it to the address, the city, the state and the zip code.

If you want to do brain damage, you send it to the brain, you send it to the microglia in the brain and cripple your detoxifying stem cell in the brain. If you want to cause a liver dysfunction, you send it to the Kupffer cell of the liver.

It's the zip code, and this is what Robert Malone actually did. He had nothing to do with RNA, it had to do with the synthetic virus that carries the bioweapon to the location in the body.

Our cells are lipid micro particles were 10 to the minus six. Nano is a virus. It's 10 to the minus nine. That's why we don't put nanoparticles in ourselves.

And yes, the viruses, every vaccine is a lipid nanoparticle that you inject. Sorry, it's a bioweapon."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/08/2024

Full interview with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4tztwu-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-is-chris-cuomo-now.html