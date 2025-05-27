Swiss & Bank of England own the Vatican.USA to join the Commonwealth of Israel (Canzuk) with Canada (Helvetia)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ireland to also join commonwealth (see below) Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v6twa3z-switzerland-owns-the-vatican-helvetia-usa-to-join-the-commonwealth.html?e9s=src_v1_upp ...see also 1. Principality of the Templar Princes https://rumble.com/v5ze2bn-principality-of-the-templar-princes.html .....and...2. Geneva Switzerland https://rumble.com/v6t8p2t-geneva-switzerland-the-devil-is-in-the-details.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp.....and.... 3. UK Learns Prince Charles / Charles III, is THE AntiChrist (man of perdition) Image, Number and fulfillment's https://rumble.com/v648atj-england-learns.html?e9s=src_v1_upp.....and.....4. Q and the mysterious San Greal & Order of the Garter https://rumble.com/v3z2fqy-q-and-the-mysterious-san-greal.html?e9s=src_v1_upp https://rumble.com/v6twa3z-switzerland-owns-the-vatican-helvetia-usa-to-join-the-commonwealth.html?e9s=src_v1_upp https://rumble.com/v6twa3z-switzerland-owns-the-vatican-helvetia-usa-to-join-the-commonwealth.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
5, Ireland to join the commonwealth https://old.bitchute.com/channel/vB3s3HHqZDh4/
6. Is the Fauci Protocol, Not COVID, Behind US Death Toll? Dr. Ardis Weighs In" https://rumble.com/v6tteu5-is-the-fauci-protocol-not-covid-behind-us-death-toll-dr.-ardis-weighs-in.html
7 HOLY MOLY!! The BLACK POPE (( IS )) Peter the Roman!!! The NEW POPE Is PETER Just In Hebrew Gematria https://rumble.com/v6tteu5-is-the-fauci-protocol-not-covid-behind-us-death-toll-dr.-ardis-weighs-in.html (vatican was taken over in 1933 under Mussolini (The Lateran Treaty) Mussolini was M15 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/oct/13/benito-mussolini-recruited-mi5-italy and also https://www.reuters.com/article/lifestyle/how-mussolini-once-worked-for-british-intelligence-idUSTRE59D4MW/..... WW2 dust did not settle until 1953 and around 10 years later Vatican 2 moved the Vatican into Protestantism and in 1972 the snake head redesign of the Vatican city signified the Vatican bank as the new corporation city state ruled by Switzerland and B of E