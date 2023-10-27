Drink Along 88: Telluride Brewing Co. Mountain Beer Kolsch 4.75/5*

* tintackers.com is running a $15 clearance sale if you're interested. All weekend, it ends Sunday night.Telluride Brewing's Mountain Beer Kolsch runs 5.2 for the ABV, no IBUs listed but I'd guess about 15. The SRM by my eye is a pretty crisp clear 12.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

