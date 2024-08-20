Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 20, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2360 - High energy must listen green show- Fantastic show! How many booster shots do we need? -Are 5G/6G systems frequency weapons? -Do you have enough food stored up to last 6 months to take care of yourself and family? Are we going to war? -Why are seed oils so bad for you? -Survival rates with cancer patients and trails. -Why is bug flour being hidden in food? -Colon cancers are on a rise in younger individuals, why? -What happens in the body during a cytokine storm? -Censored Doctor lawsuit is going forward. -Where do you put your money? -Is Germany over the immigrants? -The truth will set you free. High energy must listen show!