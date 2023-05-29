© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twitter @amuse - ELECTION FORTIFICATION: New video shows gloved Maricopa election official removing security seals, reprogramming memory cards, and reinstalling them days before the election. 59% failed on Election Day - in predominantly GOP areas. @DC_Draino (00:59)
