~2,000+ degree solar cooking! Solar Burner full Installation Demo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Courtesy of CantinaWest. Cook food, boil water, and even melt metal, as long as the sun is shining by clicking-on our affiliate link at: /tinyurl.com/CantinaWest OR tinyurl.com/ParabolicSolarCooker (original affiliate link: https://www.e-junkie.com/ecom/gb.php?cl=34407&c=ib&aff=384175)
Learn all about the wonderful world of cooking 100% with just the power of the sun by visiting: Linktr.ee/SolarCookingForDummies
For a FREE, WRITTEN game-plan to have energy, water, AND food INDEPENDENCE, log into your Gmail to view the following documents on Google Drive by copying and pasting into your web browser or just clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo
$$$ To say “GOOD-BYE” to your commercial buildings’ energy bills & to be TOTALLY energy independent, visit our commercial buildings division’s, Green Sunshine Power Co., sites at:
tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany
To view my "Solar for Dummies" channel, click-on: tinyurl.com/SolarFoundationsVideos
!!#$ To learn how to protect many of your electronics or vehicle from the unthinkable -- a high-altitude nuclear detonation or a solar flare (aka: coronal mass ejection) -- watch videos on our "Electro-Magnetic Pulse for Dummies" channel at: tinyurl.com/EMPforDummies or Brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies
To save $50 off your EMPshield.comdevice, apply either coupon code: dannyzen OR solarfordummies when checking-out at: tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection
To view our YouTube channel, visit: youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or Leave a VM at our office at 786.441.2727 w/ ?'s or partnership inquiries