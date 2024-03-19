'Putin Roars At Zelensky- Makes Big Declaration On Crimea After Russia Poll Victory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an apparent message to Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Crimea and its people belong to Russia as he called the annexed peninsula "important territory" and "pride of Russia". He also boasted about a new rail link from Russia to parts of Ukraine occupied by Moscow's troops.