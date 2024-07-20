© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇾🇪 12 Israeli aircraft participated in the strikes against Yemen.
Hitting Oil Refineries.
Ansar Allah officials already announced that there will be a response.
Response:
Yemeni leadership sources:
➡️We monitored the American-British aviation supplying fuel to Zionist warplanes by air
➡️The raids were carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft.
Israel comment:
💥 The entire Middle East sees the "flames in Hodeidah." Israel will repeat this wherever necessary in case of new attacks on Israelis, stated the country's defense minister.Rybar's indepth description:
Added last:
Italian tanker aircraft helped by refueling Israeli warplanes on their way to bomb Yemeni petrol reserves
- confirmed by Israeli media
The Zionists have made a big mistake by targeting fuel reserves; the response will be drastic by the Yemeni resistance. Now Israel can't sleep in peace, like the days after bombing the Iranian embassy.