💥12 Israeli Aircraft participated in the Strikes against Yemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
1
215 views • 9 months ago

💥🇾🇪 12 Israeli aircraft participated in the strikes against Yemen.

Hitting Oil Refineries.

Ansar Allah officials already announced that there will be a response.

Response:

Yemeni leadership sources:

➡️We monitored the American-British aviation supplying fuel to Zionist warplanes by air

➡️The raids were carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft.

Israel comment:

💥 The entire Middle East sees the "flames in Hodeidah." Israel will repeat this wherever necessary in case of new attacks on Israelis, stated the country's defense minister.Rybar's indepth description:

Footage of a massive fire at the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, caused by Israeli air strikes on the city's port. The attack followed the recent arrival of a Houthi drone in Tel Aviv, which resulted in one fatality.

Notably, the IDF officially claimed responsibility for the raid, although they usually do not publicize their involvement in such operations. Based on the video, several F-15 and F-35 fighters, as well as a KC-707 tanker aircraft, appear to have been used in the strikes.
#Israel #Yemen #Palestine
@rybar


Added last:

Italian tanker aircraft helped by refueling Israeli warplanes on their way to bomb Yemeni petrol reserves 

- confirmed by Israeli media

The Zionists have made a big mistake by targeting fuel reserves; the response will be drastic by the Yemeni resistance. Now Israel can't sleep in peace, like the days after bombing the Iranian embassy.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
