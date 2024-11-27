After Ceasefire, Life is quickly returning to Southern Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life is quickly returning to Southern Lebanon.
Despite the IOF warnings, the people are already returning to Nabatieh. There was no direct fighting in this city, but the IOF levelled it as part of their terror bombing campaign.
Try as they might, the IOF cannot break the will or the resistance of the Lebanese people. Long after the last IOF soldier has withdrawn from their land, the Lebanese will remain.