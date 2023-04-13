Welcome to Scotty Ze and the Tribes United!

Welcome to the Tribes United! I will be your guide on this adventure — my name is Scotty Ze.





Australian by birth now living in an eco village in Russia. Join me and our special guests on the journey to awaken freedom in our lives as a united collective.





In this first episode I share who I am and how I got to be living my freedom here in Russia, and the vision I hold for the Tribes United — our collective freedom.





Join the movement at www.TribesUnited.org