HAS THE FOUR HORSEMEN BEEN HERE SINCE THE EARLY 1900S?

this video is going to be very hard to digest I admit that. In my previous video I mentioned the image of the beast it is not the television itself it is the unit like many other technological things that are being used to cause people to be one with the mind of the serpent. to bring his image into the forefront of everyone's mind and technology has been used to bring it to pass. It is the most difficult thing to explain in this whole world I believe. this video is going over the four horsemen of the Apocalypse in Revelation and showing that they have already been here since the early 1900s. I know I will make a lot of enemies but if you hear it out and really ponder it it makes more than sense because the scriptures are confirming it. I'm a little strong in this one but I also have a lot of passion.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]