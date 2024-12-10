BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP S2EListenerFeedbackDec2024 (20241209) BTS/SP Video
18 views • 6 months ago

S2EListenerFeedbackDec2024 before audio version edits 41m 10s...

S2EListenerFeedbackDec2024 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Mon. Dec. 9 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/16250811-ctp-s2elistenerfeedbackdec2024-listener-feedback-dec-2024 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EListenerFeedbackDec2024) "Listener Feedback - Dec. 2024"

Thank you all to those that tune-in and especially those that provided Feedback. This Listener Feedback is NOT in response to a specific CTP episode but instead I was on with Trudy Beerman (PSI-TV) and that YouTube Video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnN4swWrMnI ) garnered some comments so I wanted to share them and my responses.

Reach out to CTP/Joe at: https://JosephMLenard.us/contact

Listen, Like, Share, Subscribe, help grow the Show!

BTS/SP Video first dropped: https://dai.ly/k42ThoYiFUpuZ8C1z9U (available 4 other Video Channel (BitChute, Brighteon, Rumble, YouTube) outlets)

Transcript Bonus: NO TRANSCRIPT CREATED

(S2EListenerFeedbackDec2024 Audio: 40m 36s, Mon Dec 9 2024)

Keywords
youtubepoliticsconstitutionpodcastchristianunited statescommentarycommentsfeedbackresponsejlenarddetroitself reflectionchristitutionalistreplieslistener feedbackpsi-tvpsitvtrudy beermanselfreflect
