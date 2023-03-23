156 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith -God vs Big Bang,Is Creation Fiction Or Is Evolution A Religion?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 156 we continue our discussion on 10 questions relating to whether Science is correct in stating that life came about by chance, or is the Bible correct by stating that everything was created by a loving Creator? When comparing the evidence, can we actually conclude that the evolutionary theory qualifies as a religion?