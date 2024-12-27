BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aktau plane crash: Kremlin has acknowledged Azerbaijan’s call for an apology
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
44 views • 6 months ago

UPDATE AT BOTTOM: The Kremlin has acknowledged Azerbaijan’s call for an apology but stated it will not comment or make assessments until the investigation into the Aktau plane crash is concluded, according to Dmitry Peskov.

Meanwhile, the head of Rosaviatsia clarified the circumstances:

Dense fog at Grozny airport led the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft commander to attempt two unsuccessful landings. Afterward, alternate airports were offered, but the commander chose to divert to Aktau. 

UPDATE BREAKING!!! Azerbaijan Airlines Attributes Embraer 190 Crash to External Mechanical Damage


Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced that the crash of its Embraer 190 aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, was caused by “mechanical and technical external damage.” This preliminary finding has prompted AZAL to suspend flights to several Russian cities as a precautionary measure.

The Embraer 190, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and five crew members. The crash claimed 38 lives, including seven Russians, while 29 passengers survived. 

The Chechen authorities have declared December 28 as a Day of Mourning to honor the victims of the tragic plane crash involving a flight bound for Grozny, which went down in Kazakhstan.

Cynthia... I posted several videos of the plane crash 2 days ago. 

Here is: Just before the crash, passenger filming inside the plane. 

https://www.brighteon.com/d8154114-e822-46c7-bc9b-7d1cb481e537

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
