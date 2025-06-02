BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO): The Complete Cure Guide on Everything You Need to Know about the Benefits of DMSO and Its Effective Healing Power by Grosh Stacey
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1195 views • 3 months ago

In "Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO): The Complete Cure Guide" by Grosh Stacey, the author delves into the multifaceted world of DMSO, a compound derived from wood pulp with a history of industrial use since the mid-1800s. Initially recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties in the mid-20th century, DMSO has gained popularity in alternative health circles for its purported ability to treat a wide range of conditions, from arthritis to cancer. Despite its FDA approval for treating painful bladder syndrome and shingles, the book highlights the lack of comprehensive scientific evidence supporting many of its claimed benefits, such as cancer treatment and osteoarthritis relief. DMSO's unique ability to penetrate the skin easily makes it a popular choice for topical applications, but it also raises concerns about potential impurities and side effects, including skin irritation, allergic reactions and interactions with other medications. The book emphasizes the importance of caution, particularly for pregnant women, individuals with certain health conditions and those considering oral supplements. Stacey also explores DMSO's role in veterinary medicine, its antioxidant and osmotic diuretic properties, and its potential in skincare and pain management, while acknowledging the limitations and risks associated with its use.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy