Contending for the Faith

December 10th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about the duty we all have to contend for the gospel of Jesus Christ. Don't be ashamed of anything in God's Word!

"Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints." Jude 1:3