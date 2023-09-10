The Shocking Masterminds Behind 9/11 | A Conversation with Kevin Ryan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Iversen
Kevin Ryan is on the board of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, is the Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and the author of “Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects”. You can read the latest version of the book here: https://ic911.org/
Kevin explores, in a very fact based way, who could have been behind the 9/11 plot and he mostly points to Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld.
Get access to the new film, “Peace, War and 9/11” here: https://ic911.org/
