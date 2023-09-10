BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Shocking Masterminds Behind 9/11 | A Conversation with Kevin Ryan
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
2
252 views • 09/10/2023

Kim Iversen 


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at kimiversen.locals.com!
Streamed on:Sep 8, 9:00 pm EDT
166K
NewsTrending News

Kevin Ryan is on the board of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, is the Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and the author of “Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects”. You can read the latest version of the book here: https://ic911.org/

Kevin explores, in a very fact based way, who could have been behind the 9/11 plot and he mostly points to Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld.

Get access to the new film, “Peace, War and 9/11” here: https://ic911.org/

Keywords
fdamilitaryciakim iversen911conversationdick cheneydonald rumsfeldbuilding 7behindwtcdemolitionkevin ryanmastermindsanother nineteen
