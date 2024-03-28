⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka and Stroyevka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 24th, 53rd mechanised brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, and 4th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Krasnogorovka, Chasov Yar, Kleshcheyevka, and Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 370 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 19 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, and two U.S.-made M119 howitzers.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and repelled seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 47th, 53rd, and 59th mechanised brigades near Tonenkoye, Berdychi, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, including one U.S.-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 58th Mechanised Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops and seven motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

▫️Over the past 24 hours, air defence units shot down 131 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 26 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 17,483 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 air defence missile systems, 15,629 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,256 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,559 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,303 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.